Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt pay tribute to ex Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt have paid tribute to the late Playboy founder.

Kendra, Bridget, and Holly Madison became household names when they starred in E! reality show The Girls Next Door between 2005 and 2009, with the show following their lives as Hefner's girlfriends.

After the end of the show, Kendra, 32, remained close to Hefner, introducing him to her husband Hank Baskett and their two children, and opened up about her former love following his passing on Wednesday (27Sep17), at the age of 91.

"Hef changed my life," Kendra told E! News. "He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

Bridget, 43, shared her tribute on Twitter, writing: "So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy."

Hefner was famous for having multiple girlfriends live with him in his Playboy Mansion, with one woman always chosen to be his main girlfriend. During Kendra and Bridget's era, that girl was Holly, but the mother-of-two has yet to pay tribute publicly to her ex.

Twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, 27, are also among Hefner's former girlfriends and told The Blast that they're inconsolable after hearing the news of his death.

"Our faces are swollen from crying," they said. "He was everything to us. No matter what happened in our lives he was always number one and ALWAYS had our back. Our love we shared was unconditional something many don't get to experience in life. He helped us understand who we were. We had enough memories and fun to last forever!"

The twins had also discussed death with Hefner before, with the Playboy founder telling them he wasn't scared to die because "he always said when it's his time it's his time."