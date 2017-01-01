Kim Kardashian blasts Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer for 'confirming' sister's pregnancy

Kim Kardashian has blasted a Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer for seemingly confirming her sister Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

After it was reported that the reality TV star is three months pregnant with her first child with basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the show's executive producer took to Instagram to congratulate Khloe on her baby news, which many fans took as confirmation.

Kim has now blasted outlets for reporting it as such, insisting Jeff has no idea what is going on in the family.

"Let me just say this... People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about!" she tweeted on Wednesday (27Sep17). "Especially when we havent (sic) even communicated with them SMH (shaking my head)."

Jeff had posted a picture of Khloe and Tristan on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian."

This is the second time Kim has taken to Twitter this week to dispute 'confirmed' pregnancy stories about her family. Earlier in the week, she denied her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner had confirmed that his daughter Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Caitlyn's representative reportedly told Britain's The Sun newspaper that the she had been told about the news "some time ago," but Kim told fans it was a fake story and the words hadn't come from Caitlyn herself.

"The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn't spoke (sic) to anyone," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Kim was also asked to address speculation she is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate and she told E! News, "We've never confirmed anything... So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will."

Fans are convinced the family will open up about the three pregnancy rumours on their reality show when it returns on Sunday.