Margot Robbie wept after training for I, Tonya

(Cover) - EN Movies - Margot Robbie would “weep” after practising ice skating for her upcoming biopic I, Tonya.

The Australian actress portrays real-life disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, who in 1994 was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association after being found guilty of plotting an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Margot describes the script as “sheer genius” and was amazed to discover that the story was true, but she wasn’t impressed by the rigorous four-month-long training regime she had to undertake in order to master her moves on the rink.

“We thought long and hard about striking the right tone for this film, and when (director) Craig Gillespie was brought in as the director it just felt so right. There was no one better for the job,” she gushed to Wonderland magazine.

“Sarah Kawahara, who actually choreographed for Nancy Kerrigan, was training me. Before that point I thought I wasn’t too bad at ice skating - I used to play ice hockey.

“I soon realised that I’d just been running on ice, and now there was no padding. My alarm would go off at 5.30am and I’d want to cry. Sometimes after sessions I’d get back into the car and weep.”

Margot, 27, also touched upon some of her past roles during her interview, notably her breakthrough in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. She played Naomi, the onscreen alter ego of real-life New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort's (Leonardo DiCaprio) ex-wife Nadine, though she was initially unsure whether she could pull off her character, who strips off several times during the film.

"When I was playing Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street, it was so high-tempo sexy. I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever,' I’m clearly not the hottest blonde ever," she recalled. "I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think, 'Eugh! She’s not that great.'"