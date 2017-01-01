Nicole Richie dishes on rapper alter ego Nikki Fre$h

Nicole Richie wants to release an album about healthy eating as her rapper alter ego Nikki Fre$h.

The former reality TV star turned 36 earlier this month (Sep17) and was showered with gifts from friends and family, including cooking utensils and gardening tools from her daughter Harlow, nine, and eight-year-old son Sparrow, whom she shares with husband Joel Madden.

There's more to getting muddy in the backyard than growing fruit and vegetables for Nicole though, as she also uses the outdoors as a chance to practise her rhymes under her edgy guise.

"I know this, I assumed the world knew it, because I even have a gardening stage name," she revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (27Sep17). "You know how Beyonce has Sasha Fierce? O.K., so I have Nikki Fre$h. And the S is a dollar sign, because it doubles as... It's my gardening name and my rap name. I told my husband, I was like, 'Nikki Fre$h needs to come out with a rap album about eating healthy foods, because that's what rap's all about, you know?'"

Humouring his guest, host Jimmy agreed, joking that the current U.S. number one single by Cardi B is called "Zucchini Yellow" rather than Bodak Yellow.

And when Nicole also noted that she already had a name in mind for her debut record, Jimmy had a pen at the ready to write it down "just so everyone can pre-order it."

"The album title that I'm thinking of is Put It in Your Mouth," she exclaimed, to which the audience laughed and the show's band began playing raunchy music before Nicole clarified its meaning, stating: "It's about being careful about what you put in your mouth!"

It's not quite an original idea though, as rapper Akinyele released an album with the same name back in 1996.