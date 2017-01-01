Tearful Pamela Anderson pens poetic tribute to Hugh Hefner

Pamela Anderson has penned an emotional tribute to Playboy's Hugh Hefner following his death on Wednesday (27Sep17).

The 50-year-old, who first made a name for herself after becoming Playmate of the Month for Playboy magazine in February 1990, shared a video of herself on Instagram which shows her sitting in underwear while tears stream down her face.

Alongside the footage, Pamela shared a tribute she'd written in the style of a poem, in which she detailed the magazine founder's final months and health struggles.

"Goodbye #Hef, Mr Hefner, I have so many thoughts, I have no brain right now to edit, I am me because of you, you taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family. You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time. That I was your favourite... I'm in such deep shock," the former Baywatch star wrote.

But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it."

Adding that she is currently visiting Paris, Pamela continued: "Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly with unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasised about. I was the one. You said."

Crediting the 91-year-old magazine publisher for looking after her and her two sons, Pamela concluded: "Thank you for making the world a better place. A freer and sexier place. You were a gentleman, charming, elegant, chivalrous. And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela."

The blonde beauty also shared a picture of herself getting a kiss on the cheek from Hugh, as well as a throwback of herself in Playboy magazine with the caption: "La piscine #playboy #neverforget."