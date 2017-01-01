Reese Witherspoon: 'I married too young'

Reese Witherspoon has urged her teenage daughter Ava to wait for marriage after revealing she was too young when she wed the 19-year-old's dad, Ryan Phillippe.

Opening up about her first marriage during a candid chat on British show Lorraine, the Legally Blonde star insisted she has no regrets about her time with Ryan, but feels she didn't even really know herself at the time.

She insists her new movie Home Again reflects where she is now in her 40s as she looks back at her time as a young wife and mother.

"It’s about that next chapter in your life," she explains. "What do you do when you get to 40 and you’ve made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids?

"I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27... I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself (first) - (but) I would never change anything."

Witherspoon and Phillippe met in 1997 at the actress' 21st birthday party and they married two years later. They divorced in 2007.

Though she has no regrets about being a young bride, Reese is keen for her daughter to follow a different path: "I’ve said to my daughter, I think you know, at 25, you start to know yourself a little bit better."

Witherspoon and Phillippe also share son Deacon, 13, and remain friends.

The actress is now happily married to talent agent Jim Toth, the father of her five-year-old son, Tennessee.

In Home Again, she plays a single Los Angeles mum, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she rents out rooms to three young guys.