Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Sex & the City sequel is dead'

Sarah Jessica Parker has abandoned plans to make a third Sex & the City movie, revealing the project is no longer going ahead.

Fans were hoping the actress and castmates Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis would regroup for one more film - and for months talk of possible scripts and storylines has kept everyone interested in the project.

But now Parker has confirmed it's a dream that will never be realised.

"It’s over... We’re not doing it," she tells news show Extra.

"I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

But not all is lost - earlier this year (17), Cattrall fuelled rumours of her return to the small screen as Sex and the City vamp Samantha Jones, revealing a spin-off series is "brewing and bubbling".

The star, who portrayed the sex-obsessed publicist on the hit show and its subsequent movie adaptations, first teased fans with the news in November (16).

Responding to a Twitter post about the gossip, the actress wrote: "I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved. Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh (sic)! Fingers x'd (crossed)."

Pressed for confirmation about the spin-off during an appearance on the Today show in America back in February (17), Kim coyly replied, "There's been a lot of rumours, but there's always rumours... I don't wanna disappoint anybody... (It's) brewing, bubbling."

The last time the castmates regrouped on the big screen was for 2010's Sex and the City 2. The Sex and the City TV series ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004, and the first film adaptation hit big screens in 2008.