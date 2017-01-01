Beau Mirchoff almost drowned while river rafting

(Cover) - EN Movies - Actor Beau Mirchoff had a terrifying connection to his Flatliners character because he had a near-death experience in real life.

The I Am Number Four actor plays a medical school graduate whose heart is stopped during an experiment, and he explains the theme of the film hit closer to home for him than his castmates, because he nearly drowned on a river rafting trip.

"It was really extreme snow melt and the rapids were all class four and five," he tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "I swam at the beginning of this one rapid and there's kayakers in front of you who are throwing (you) a safety line, (but) if you don't catch it, you're supposed to swim fast to shore... and I didn't."

"I swam for half a mile or something, just getting tumbled in these rapids and I came to the point where I was literally, completely exhausted and I was swallowing water," she adds. "I was like, 'Alright, OK. This is it.' I came to peace with it, oddly. And then luckily the rapids subsided and I walked up on a rock and laid there for about half an hour."

Beau's new film is based on the 1990 movie of the same name, featuring Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts, and the actor reveals he landed her role in the middle of filming, and felt nervous about joining the movie. But his co-stars made him feel welcome.

"We had a fantastic time," he says. "Whenever you work with really fantastic actors, it just makes it easier, so it's great."

The revamp also features Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, and Diego Luna, while Sutherland also appears, as Dr. Barry Wolfson.