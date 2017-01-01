Robert Redford 'didn't know' Jane Fonda was in love with him

Robert Redford had no idea Jane Fonda was in love with him the first three times they starred alongside each other.

The All the President's Men actor has appeared opposite the veteran actress in The Chase, Barefoot in the Park, and The Electric Horseman in the 1960s and 70s, and they recently reunited onscreen for Our Souls At Night.

Jane said on a U.S. chat show earlier this year (17) that on their three previous movies "I was always in love with him. I fell in love every time" and she knew she had grown up because she didn't fall under his spell while shooting their new Netflix movie.

When Robert was asked about her comments in an interview with Britain's Daily Telegraph, he coyly replied, "I didn't know she was (in love) with me."

However, he did admit that they have always been "very close" and have such good chemistry that he suggested her for the role of Addie in Our Souls At Night, which he produced.

"There was just a chemistry we had as human beings that we could carry on to the screen that required no effort," he said. "And it's been that way through all of our films."

In the film, the duo play a widow and a widower who have lived next door to each other for years, but only make a connection when Addie boldly propositions Redford's character Louis.

Jane previously revealed she enjoyed their sex scenes together and would often complain if director Ritesh Batra yelled "cut" too early. She also helped put Robert, who disliked sex scenes, at ease by teasing him.

“This time – and this is what’s fun about it, that you can compare your experience now with back then – it was like, ‘Come on, Bob, lighten up!’ Yeah, I could tease him. I didn’t feel like it was my fault. And so I thought, ‘Oh, you know, I’m growing up,'" Jane joked.