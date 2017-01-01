Cara Delevingne: 'I'm in a relationship with myself'

Cara Delevingne is learning to be happy on her own after realising she used to rely too much on the love of others.

The model-turned-actress has been single for more than a year following her split from St.Vincent, real name Annie Clark, and she currently isn't looking for another relationship because she's working on herself and her own happiness.

"At the moment, it's just being in a relationship with myself," she told The Edit. "I was always in love with my best friends, the person I would call if something was wrong, the person that I talked to about everything. But when someone gets too close, I get scared: 'Oh, you can't handle it, I'm too crazy.'

"I know it sounds really stupid, but I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself. So now I can be by myself, I can be happy. It took me a long time."

During the interview, the 25-year-old recalled how she was with a partner in a country where people were "quite homophobic", and she was wary about the repercussions.

"She (My partner) said, 'Don't touch me because we could be hate-crimed.' I was like, I will have this fight. If I'm going to be hate-crimed (for my sexuality), then at least I have something to fight against."

Despite getting scared about a serious relationship, Cara dreams of having children when she is older and admits it is an ambition she can't wait to achieve.

"I want to have a farm, live on a beach, get my driver's licence. And I'm like, 'Ooh, am I going to get married, is that something I believe in?'" she explained. "I want kids - I know I'm going to have kids. I can't wait (to have) that love. Those are the boxes I want to tick. But I haven't set times, they're just dreams."

The Suicide Squad star is gearing up to release her young adult book, Mirror, Mirror on 5 October (17).