Eva Longoria eyes key role in comedy Dog Days

(Cover) - EN Movies - Eva Longoria is in talks to take on a central role in Ken Marino's upcoming comedy Dog Days.

The Desperate Housewives actress is one of the busiest women in Hollywood, having made guest appearances on TV shows Empire and Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently, and the three-part BBC series Decline and Fall.

Longoria is now set to prove her comedy chops once again, with The Tracking Board reporting that the 42-year-old is in negotiations to star in Dog Days, a movie about a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts.

Should Longoria complete the deal, she will play the character of Grace in the film, a wife and mother whose adopted daughter Amelia is charmed by a lost dog.

Actor and filmmaker Marino has already established much of the cast for the film, which has been written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama.

Young actor Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to play Tyler, while Nina Dobrev will portray Elizabeth and Vanessa Hudgens has taken on the part of Tara. In addition, The Mindy Project actor Adam Pally will play Dax, and Disjointed star Tone Bell has landed the part of Jimmy. Shooting is slated to take place next month (Oct17), though a release date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, Longoria has just wrapped shooting on the remake of 1987 comedy Overboard, which stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. The actress plays Theresa in the flick, which follows a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.

She's also filmed a part for Jamie Foxx's forthcoming movie All-Star Weekend and has been linked to workplace comedy 24-7, also starring Kerry Washington.