Kim Cattrall didn't want to make a third Sex and the City film

Kim Cattrall has sensationally revealed she opted out of making another Sex and the City movie last year (16).

The cast of the hit TV show, which spawned two spin-off films, were constantly asked about plans for a third outing during interviews, with Kim even saying it was "brewing" earlier this year.

However, her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker revealed to Extra this week that the follow-up to 2010's Sex and the City 2 is no longer going ahead, and subsequent reports suggested that Kim, who played PR executive Samantha Jones, was to blame.

According to DailyMailTV, Kim made "outrageous demands" to Warner Bros executives, telling them that she wouldn't sign on for another movie if they didn't produce other projects she had in development, so they shelved the next instalment because they didn't think it would be fair to fans to have an outing with one of the main four missing.

Kim took to Twitter on Friday morning (29Sep17) to blast the report, insisting the story wasn't true, she just didn't want to make a third film at all.

"Woke 2 a @MailOnline (poo emoji) storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016," she wrote.

In late 2016, she had teased fans about her involvement by writing, "I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved. Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh (sic)! Fingers x'd (crossed)" and told America's Today show earlier this year, "I don't wanna disappoint anybody... (It's) brewing, bubbling."

However, Sarah, who plays lead character Carrie Bradshaw, put an end to the speculation when she told Extra this week, "It’s over... We’re not doing it."

"I'm disappointed," she continued. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

The TV show, which also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, ran from 1998 to 2004.