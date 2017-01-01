Debra Messing struggles when away from son for too long 

Debra Messing finds it difficult to stay away from her son for too long.

The actress shares Roman, 13, with her ex-husband Daniel Zelman, whom she split from in 2011.

Debra soared onto TV screens with her hit sitcom Will & Grace in 1998 and she's been kept busy over the decade since it ended with other projects including programmes Smash and The Mysteries of Laura, but the heavy workload isn't easy when it comes to being a parent.

"This was the first time I've had to be away from Roman for any period of time," she told Britain's Closer magazine, when questioned over balancing working in Los Angeles while living in New York. "I get to come back home often when we're shooting, but it's stressful after always having been around home for so long."

Fans can see Debra reprise her alter ego of Grace Adler in the NBC upcoming reboot of Will & Grace, which will abandon the original series' finale and instead takes the characters back to their Manhattan apartment with no kids or relationships.

Eric McCormack will also be returning as Grace's gay best friend Will, and Debra was thrilled to reunite with her co-stars once again.

"The cast and I are really like brothers and sisters," the flame-haired beauty smiled. "We can't keep our hands off each other. We are happiest when we are totally inappropriate with each other and we make each other giggle. That's what I enjoy the most.

"It's always been Will & Grace. People even call me Grace, which is fine by me. I'm ready to be Grace until the day I die."