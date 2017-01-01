Hugh Hefner set up wife financially before his death - report

Hugh Hefner reportedly wanted to ensure his wife Crystal Harris was financially secure in the event of his death.

The Playboy multi-millionaire bought the 31-year-old Playboy playmate, who he married in 2012, a home in the Hollywood Hills and gave her a legal guarantee she would be entitled to $5 million (£3.7 million) on his death.

According to editors at TMZ, Hefner bought the 5,900 square foot mansion for her in 2013, not long after the pair married.

The spacious home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and has an infinity pool.

And despite previous reports that Crystal would inherit nothing, Hugh had made sure to add a clause to a prenuptial agreement the couple signed before it married, that the model and DJ would get a substantial payout when he died.

The publishing mogul passed away from natural causes at the age of 91, at his Playboy Mansion home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (27Sep17), and stars have been paying tribute to him ever since.

"Hef changed my life," Kendra Wilkinson told E! News. "He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

Kendra appeared alongside Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt on U.S. TV reality series Girls Next Door, documenting their time living in the Playboy mansion.

Bridget, 43, also shared a tribute on Twitter, writing: "So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy."

Twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, 27, two of his former girlfriends, told The Blast that they're inconsolable after hearing the news.

"He was everything to us," they said sadly. "No matter what happened in our lives he was always number one and ALWAYS had our back. Our love we shared was unconditional something many don't get to experience in life. He helped us understand who we were. We had enough memories and fun to last forever!"