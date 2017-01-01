Jennifer Lawrence's pals fear relationship is 'impacting her career'   

Jennifer Lawrence's friends are reportedly worried that her relationship with Mother! director Darren Aronofsky is having a negative effect on her career.

The Oscar-winner is one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars, having risen to fame after appearing in box office hits such American Hustle and The Hunger Games.

However, she has suffered her worst movie opening so far, after Mother! opened in third place behind Stephen King adaptation It in its first weekend, and the star's inner circle are now apparently worried about the impact it's having on her career and her personally.

"Jennifer's close circle of advisors are panicked about the backlash to Mother! And are urging her to put a bit of distance between herself and Darren, who has something of a toxic reputation," a source close to the actress told Grazia magazine. "Since they met he has acted as a mentor and steered her career, but there is mounting concern that she no longer appears the free spirit that made her Hollywood's most bankable star."

In Mother!, Jennifer stars as a young woman whose relationship with her husband (Javier Bardem) is pushed to the limit when uninvited guests arrive and cause havoc at their house. The unsettling premise has polarised moviegoers and unlike her other hits, it hasn't attracted the huge audiences she has enjoyed to date.

"For one of her films to bomb so spectacularly is unprecedented and risks severely denting her box-office draw," the source added. "They also worry that she seems more introverted and the fact she's speaking about turning from acting indefinitely has caused alarm."

Jennifer recently revealed to U.S. morning show anchor Savannah Guthrie she planned on taking a long break from Hollywood soon.

"I'm taking (a break). I don't have anything set for two years," the 27-year-old stated.