Zoe Kravitz was fiercely protective of her parents as a child

Zoe Kravitz took on the role of "tiny gatekeeper" as a child.

The 28-year-old, the offspring of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has become a star in her own right and followed both her mother and father's careers in music and acting.

She recently wowed in Emmy Award-winning TV show Big Little Lies and understands her fame means fans want to talk to her, but she learned from a young age how to protect herself.

"Seeing people always wanting something from my parents, or from us - as a small person I built a lot of walls," she shrugged to British Vogue. "I was the tiny gatekeeper. That probably came from trying to protect my parents, especially my dad who's so nice to everyone. He lets people in.

"But I have a fiery side. I can be confrontational. Like it's nice to meet you, but if I'm having a bad day or I'm eating a burrito on my way back from the gym, and you're not aware of my space and not treating me like a real person, then, 'No, I don't want a photo with you.' (It) doesn't mean I'm an a**hole."

Big Little Lies swept the board at the Emmy's earlier this month, picking up eight of the 16 prizes it was nominated for, including Best Actress and Actor in a Limited Series or Movie wins for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard.

In fact, it was producers Nicole and Reese Witherspoon, who also starred in the series based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, that asked Zoe to join the cast.

"On set, there was such a sense of camaraderie. We all acknowledged how nice - and how rare - it is for so many women to be playing scenes together," she grinned, adding of Nicole: "She's so chilled and sweet, and then when the camera rolls, this beast of a performer comes out."