It narrowly reclaims North American box office crown

Horror remake It has scared off competition from Kingsman: The Golden Circle and American Made to retake the top spot on the North American box office chart.

The new adaptation of the Stephen King thriller, starring Bill Skarsgard as scary clown Pennywise, returns to number one with a $17.3 million (£12.9 million) take in its fourth weekend on release.

The impressive figure just edges out the Kingsman: The Secret Service sequel, which replaced It as last weekend's (22-24Sep17) most popular film, and Tom Cruise's new action movie American Made, a semi-fictional biopic of drug-smuggling American pilot Barry Seal.

Early estimates have the two blockbusters tied for second place with $17 million (£12.7 million), although American Made, directed by Doug Liman, is believed to be inching ahead, with about $16,000 (£12,000) separating the pair.

Final figures will be released on Monday (02Oct17).

The Lego Ninjago Movie places fourth in the new countdown with $12 million (£9 million), while the Flatliners remake disappoints at five with a $6.7 million (£5 million) debut.

The new take on the 1990 sci-fi film, about medical students who dabble with the afterlife, stars Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, and Diego Luna, and even features an appearance from original leading man Kiefer Sutherland.

Michael Douglas also reprises his role behind the scenes as a producer for Swedish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev, but the reboot has failed to excite critics, who have branded the project "lifeless", "dull", and a "fiasco" - remarks reflected in the zero per cent rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes.