James Franco wins Best Film award at San Sebastian Film Festival

(Cover) - EN Movies - James Franco picked up the award for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The Disaster Artist, a biographical comedy-drama which chronicles the making of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult film The Room, took the top prize at the Spanish festival on Saturday (30Sep17).

The 39-year-old actor directed, produced and starred in the movie, and he was visibly delighted when he took to the stage to pick up the Golden Shell prize.

"This film really touched my heart because it's about a crazy man, and in these crazy times I hope it brings a little inspiration to us all," he confessed, adding, "This was a family affair, my brother, my sister, my old friend Seth Rogen."

James was referencing the film's cast, which also includes his brother Dave Franco, new sister-in-law Alison Brie, Kristen Bell, and Josh Hutcherson.

He continued, "It's a very simple film about a crazy man but he had big dreams and it's better than not having dreams. I hope that in these crazy times this brings a little light and inspiration."

The 127 Hours actor looked dapper in an all-black silk suit, complete with matching tie, shirt and waistcoat, and was accompanied to the award ceremony by his rumoured girlfriend Isabel Pakzad, who was all smiles when he took to the stage to collect the accolade.

James and the public relations executive first sparked dating rumours in July (17) when they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. They have since also enjoyed a number of outings together in the city.