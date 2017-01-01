Nina Dobrev 'cried herself to sleep' when her cat died

Nina Dobrev "cried herself to sleep" when her beloved cat Lynx died in March (17) because it was the first time in her life she had lived "truly alone".

The 28-year-old actress had owned the feline for 18 years prior to her passing, and was left devastated after her death. Speaking about the difficult time during an interview in Rogue magazine, Nina admitted she was hit even harder by Lynx's passing because she had always relied on her companionship.

"My cat passed away a couple months ago. I’ve had her since I was nine, and it wasn’t until she passed that I ever lived truly alone – I realised how important her companionship was to me. The day that she died, I cried myself to sleep," she told the publication.

Nina is currently enjoying success with her new movie Flatliners. It's one of the big movies she's done since quitting hit U.S. TV show The Vampire Diaries, and the stunning brunette is enjoying defying those who thought she wouldn't be able to move on from the programme.

"I’ve always wanted to take big risks," she explained. "I started Vampire Diaries when I was 20, and I was playing a young teenage girl. I also played Katherine, this ancient vixen who was manipulative and crazy. Then I grew into myself as a woman - I found that part of myself while playing that role - I grew with the show and I wanted to continue to grow outside of it.

"Mentally, it was a crazy time. I was 27 when I left the show, I was ready to do something different. I wanted to prove everyone wrong who said I would play this one role my whole life or be stuck playing younger roles."