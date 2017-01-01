Luc Besson 'actively' developing Lucy movie sequel

(Cover) - EN Movies - Luc Besson is still pushing ahead with plans for a sequel to sci-fi movie Lucy.

The French filmmaker and his producer wife Virginie Besson-Silla unveiled the film in 2014, with Scarlett Johansson starring as the titular character - a woman who gains psychokinetic abilities when a drug is absorbed into her bloodstream.

While Lucy polarised critics and moviegoers, Besson is planning to make a follow-up, according to Variety.

The chief executive officer of Besson's film studio Europacorp, Marc Shmuger, revealed to the publication that the director is "actively developing" a sequel.

Without giving any details about the project away, Shmuger also stated that Besson had completed work on the script and indicated that he would look to make the movie after he completed his next project, reported to be an English-language flick based on an original idea, which is due to begin filming this month (Oct17).

Following the poor response to Besson's latest film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, with the movie grossing a worldwide total of $223.2 million (£167 million) at the box office and a production budget of $177-180 million (£132-135 million), Shumger also indicated that Europacorp would now be focusing on less ambitious movies, and return to its roots with action thrillers, such as 2008's Taken and 1997's The Fifth Element.

It is not known if Johansson, and fellow Lucy castmembers Morgan Freeman and Choi Min-sik, will be reprising their roles. Johansson most recently fronted Rupert Sanders' live-action version of Japanese manga series Ghost in the Shell and took on the part of Black Widow in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. She is set to star as Black Widow once again in Avengers: Infinity War, due to hit theatres in 2018 and also provides her voice for a character in Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, Isle of Dogs.