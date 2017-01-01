Kevin Hart and wife reveal unborn son's name at baby shower

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish revealed the name they have chosen for their unborn son at her baby shower on Sunday (01Oct17).

The Ride Along star and his spouse entertained guests at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California, at a Lion King themed event to celebrate their impending arrival.

At the lavish affair, the couple revealed the baby's moniker to friends and fans alike Kenzo , with the help of a custom social media filter.

The words "Oh boy! Baby Kenzo" appeared at the top of every picture and video shared from the event, while a cartoon drawing of Kevin and pregnant Eniko appeared at the bottom right.

It was previously reported that the couple had spent a staggering $118,000 (£87,462) on the baby shower. And while the cost of the do was not revealed, Kevin and Eniko had clearly gone all out for the occasion.

One thing they couldn't stretch to, however, was an actual lion, with the comedian choosing to dress up his dog with a fake mane instead. In a video of the pooch, Kevin told fans: "We couldn't afford a lion, so we just got a dog and put the thing around the dog. It's still ballin', it's just on a budget."

The baby shower comes after weeks of controversy for Kevin, who has been accused of cheating on his 33-year-old wife with Montia Sabbag, who claims to have had an "intimate relationship" with the actor in August (17). A intimate video of the pair emerged and sparked an extortion investigation by the FBI, but Sabbag has insisted she had nothing to do with the recording.

Kevin recently came forward about a multi-million dollar extortion attempt over the sex tape and issued an emotional video apology to Eniko and his children, claiming someone was trying to make a "financial gain" from his indiscretions.

Eniko has reportedly forgiven her husband for his infidelity.