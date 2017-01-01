Alicia Vikander determined to involve more women in movie projects

(Cover) - EN Movies - Alicia Vikander will always ensure the films she produces have plenty of female characters at the forefront.

The Oscar-winning actress has stepped behind the camera with upcoming movie Euphoria, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and is about two sisters travelling through Europe towards an unknown destination.

Alicia stars opposite Eva Green, Charlotte Rampling and Charles Dance in the film, and the 28-year-old star is pleased that this project stands out from some of her previous work.

"I looked back and I did four films in a row, where I was a lead in all of them, but there wasn't a single scene where I was with another woman. Which is nuts, really," Alicia, who set up her production company Vikarious Productions last year (16), told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I really want to make sure that I always have that in the back of my mind (when I am producing projects)."

Touching on the subject of the gender gap in Hollywood, Alicia insisted a lot has changed during her time in the spotlight and that women in the industry are experiencing more choice than they used to when it comes to roles.

"I started making films in English seven years ago and I think even now there are a lot more options out there," she explained, having made her screen debut in 2010 film Pure by director Lisa Langseth, who also helms Euphoria. "People are talking more about it and people are more aware, and I think that is the way towards change."

While Alicia has always been familiar with European art cinema, the brunette beauty isn't averse to bigger productions, with films including Jason Bourne and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. under her belt as well as her Academy Award-winning turn in The Danish Girl.

One of her next big flicks due out is Tomb Raider, in which she brings to life the video game character, Lara Croft.