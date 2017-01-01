J.K. Simmons: 'It was easier to strip off for my wife's new movie'

J.K. Simmons found it much easier getting naked for new movie I'm Not Here because he was being directed by his wife Michelle Schumacher.

The Whiplash actor plays Steve, an isolated man who is struggling to come to terms with the events of his past, in the new indie film. The role required him to bare all for the camera, something he felt more at ease doing as his wife was serving as director and co-writer.

"I think honestly it makes it easier," he told London's Evening Standard. "I think especially in a film like this where I'm literally and figuratively baring it all, it was nice to have any director that I had a comfort level with."

For a lot of the movie, his character does not speak, and J.K. admits that was a challenge for him as he traditionally focuses on the dialogue.

"It was an interesting lesson in that regard. Coming from the theatre as both my wife and I do, my script study tends to be all about dialogue, so this was an opportunity to explore something else," he said."My third of the film is mainly non-verbal on my part so I'd be in a room on my own reflecting or in a house by myself. It was a challenge and an opportunity."

J.K. has worked with Michelle, his wife since 1996, before on her feature-length directorial debut 3 Geezers! as well as her short The Floor, and he added that he tries not to interfere with her work while it's in the development stage.

"She would occasionally talk about it, but more like a husband and wife than a writer and an actor," said Simmons. "Just chatting in bed at night or as the day was going along. But as usual with her work I'm mostly a spectator until it came time for me to do my part."

The movie, which also stars Sebastian Stan, had its world premiere at London's Raindance Film Festival in September (17).