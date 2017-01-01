Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Banks urge U.S. lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws

Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Banks are calling for stricter gun control measures in the U.S. following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (01Oct17).

At least 58 people were killed and over 500 injured as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival while country star Jason Aldean performed.

Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Neil Patrick Harris were quick to pay tribute to the victims, but several others are urging lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws in the U.S. to prevent deadly mass shootings.

"Sensible gun control NOW," Milano writes on Twitter.

"My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough," Banks writes.

"It would be wise to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers," she adds in response to a Twitter user who called on U.S. citizens to refrain from issuing judgment about gun control and mental health until more information is known about gunman Paddock and his motives. "None of which is excessive."

January Jones and Ava DuVernay have also issued strongly-worded statements, calling Paddock a domestic terrorist.

"Stephen Paddock is a white U.S. citizen and he is a terrorist," Jones writes on Instagram. "Also if you're going to #prayforvegas you must also #voteforguncontrol #protestforguncontrol."

"The lone wolf," DuVernay adds on Twitter. "The local shooter. The gunman. Any and everything, but terrorist. Wonder why."

Meanwhile, Swift as been left heartbroken by the tragedy, writing: "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families."

And Rihanna has joined January and Ava in calling the shooting "an act of terror".

"Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!," she adds.

The leaders of terror group ISIS have claimed responsibility for the shooting in Las Vegas, but local detectives and the gunman's brother have dismissed links between Paddock and the militants.

There is still no word why he opened fire on the country music fans, before turning his gun on himself.