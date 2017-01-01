Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal Harris pays tribute to her late husband

Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal Harris has broken her silence to thank fans for their support, insisting she is still in "disbelief" he has died.

The Playboy magazine founder passed away last week (ends29Sep17) at the age of 91. Crystal Harris and the late magazine publisher were married from 2012 until his death and now she is thanking Hugh for "saving her life."

In her statement, Crystal has also confirmed Hefner was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday (30Sep17).

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," she tells People magazine. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.” She was referring to the burial plot next to Marilyn Monroe's at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California which Hefner bought in 1992.

“He was an American hero," she continues. "A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him.

"He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner. I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you.”

Crystal and Hefner became engaged in 2010. They split in 2011 days before their wedding, but reconciled and got married the following year. According to reports, Hefner left Harris a home in the Hollywood Hills and gave her a legal guarantee she would be entitled to $5 million (£3.7 million) upon his death.