Kirsten Dunst plays bridesmaid at friend's wedding

Kirsten Dunst walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid on Saturday (30Sep17) as she helped to celebrate her best friend's wedding in Rome, Italy.

The Spider-Man star took on the role as a member of the bridal party at Cindy McGee's nuptials to pharmaceutical executive John Manieri as they tied the knot at the church of Sant'Ignazio.

Kirsten wore a floor-length light pink tulle dress and held a small bunch of roses, and was escorted to the altar by a groomsman in a navy suit.

The two ladies have been friends since high school, and the wedding is sure to have served as good practice for Kirsten as she is currently planning her own big day with fiance Jesse Plemons.

The couple began dating in the spring of 2016, after starring as husband and wife on hit TV show Fargo, and confirmed its engagement in January (17).

The actress' wedding dress will be created by Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy, the writers and directors of Kirsten's new film Woodshock.

"How many directors make a wedding dress for the person in the film and then make other dresses that you wear?" Kate told People magazine last month (Sep17) when she was quizzed about being a part of Kirsten's big day.

"It's actually really strange but it means a lot," she added. "I think we've actually only done a handful of wedding dresses in our career, and we've only done them for people that we're really close with because it's an emotional thing you know when you wear it to get married... it's just a magical thing to create that's kind of going to be exciting."