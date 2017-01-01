Blade Runner 2049 premiere red carpet cancelled

(Cover) - EN Movies - Warner Bros. bosses have cancelled the red carpet portion of Tuesday's (03Oct17) Blade Runner 2049 world premiere as a mark of respect to the people who lost their lives in Las Vegas on Sunday (01Oct17).

The news follows the cancellation of Monday's (02Oct17) red carpet at the premiere for Open Road Films' Marshall, starring Captain America: Civil War star Chadwick Boseman.

The moves are in direct response to the mass shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, when 59 country music fans were killed by gunman Stephen Paddock before he turned his gun on himself in his Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino room.

The red carpet for the much-anticipated Blade Runner sequel, starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, was due to take place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, followed by a large after-party in the car park of the El Capitan Theatre across the road.

A statement from bosses at Warner Bros, Sony and production company Alcon reads: “In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049. We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”

Earlier on Monday, bosses at Open Road Films released a similar statement which noted: “On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight’s scheduled red carpet premiere of Marshall. Instead, tonight’s event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected.”

The Blade Runner 2049 premiere will also still take place on Tuesday but it will feature a more low-key screening for filmmakers, cast members and special guests.