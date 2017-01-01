Denis Villeneuve insisted on showdown with Ridley Scott ahead of Blade Runner sequel

(Cover) - EN Movies - Director Denis Villeneuve insisted on a face-to-face meeting with Ridley Scott before he agreed to sign on for the Blade Runner sequel.

Scott, who directed the 1982 original movie, decided not to return for the much-anticipated follow-up, and when French-Canadian Villeneuve got the call there were a few conditions he insisted upon before agreeing to step behind the camera for Blade Runner 2049.

"Right from the start I said I would do it but one of my conditions was I needed to be in the same room with Ridley Scott and hear him say that it was OK for me to be behind the wheel, because Ridley was too busy at the time to do it," he tells WENN.

"I had to have Ridley's blessing. Walking in the room I told him, 'Give me your blessing and if you don't I walk out and I'm not doing the movie. If it's not OK with you I will be at peace with that and walk away'."

But Ridley, who has an executive producer credit on the film, was more than happy to hand the reins to Denis, who joined Harrison Ford, the star of the original film, and Ryan Gosling, who was just 18 months old when Blade Runner first hit movie screens to make the film.

The trio shot in Hungary, Spain and Iceland and the Blade Runner sequel hits cinemas in Belgium and France on Wednesday (04Oct17). It will also screen at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Wednesday, before opening worldwide on Thursday (05Oct17).