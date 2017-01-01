Kate Winslet pretended Emma Thompson's Oscar was her own during toilet trip

Kate Winslet pretended she had won an Oscar when she came across Emma Thompson's statuette while in the toilet at the actress' house many years ago.

The 41-year-old actress took home her own Oscar in 2009 for her role in The Reader. But many moons before becoming an Academy Award winner herself, while visiting her Sense and Sensibility co-star Emma's house, Kate couldn't resist having a feel of her pal's statuette while visiting the washroom.

And now, Kate keeps her own Oscar in the toilet at her house, so other people can enjoy a similar moment of make believe.

"That's the reason for it being in there. Because, of course, everyone wants to hold it and go, 'I really want to thank my horse riding teacher and I really want to thank my sister for stealing my hairbrush', so you have to give people that opportunity to have that little moment of fun," Kate said, during an interview on British TV show Lorraine on Tuesday (03Oct17). "I remember going to Emma Thompson's house when I was much younger and didn't have an Oscar, and her Oscar was on the back of the loo. And I absolutely picked it up, and absolutely went, 'Thank you to my mum and Dad and my...'

"And then years later I was actually doing it and I couldn't believe it, as I was holding it in my hand, and I'm staring at it thinking, I'm really saying it, I'm really saying all those things that I've dreamed of. Never give up on your dreams - I'm like the most unlikely person that that would happen to."

Despite Kate starring in a wide variety of movies during her lengthy career, she's arguably still most famous for her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. The film was released in 1997, and remains a cult classic, with a whole new generation of viewers now enjoying the tragic romantic tale. Among that generation are Kate's children, with the actress admitting she's often approached by her offspring's pals to discuss the cinematic offering.

"The lovely thing about Titanic for me now is that my children and their friends.... Their friends say to me, 'Oh I loved the bit in Titanic where you did this...' And they are reciting lines from Titanic that I've long forgotten. I'm like, 'Oh my God, is that really what I said?' And then they go, 'Oh yeah, and then Jack does this, and then Rose does this'," Kate laughed. "But you know, I say to them, 'you weren't born when that film was made', which makes me feel very old. It was a very long time ago and now there's another generation of children who are enjoying it and loving it for the first time."