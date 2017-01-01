Amber Rose denies engagement rumours

Amber Rose has denied she is engaged to her rapper boyfriend 21 Savage.

The 33-year-old sparked speculation she had taken her relationship with the musician to the next level when she shared a close-up image of a hand, which had a big diamond sparkler on the ring finger, on her Instagram story over the weekend (30Sep-01Oct17).

However, she denied she was preparing to head down the aisle, telling Us Weekly at her third annual SlutWalk, "I am not engaged ... Not yet."

According to the website, the hand which appeared in the story was not Amber's and she had simply posted a picture of a fan's hand because she admired her nail art.

Her boyfriend, who she has been dating since earlier this year, was on hand to support Amber at the annual walk, which she created to raise awareness for gender inequality, sexism and double standards, in Los Angeles.

At the event, she wore a white superhero costume and dubbed herself "Captain Save a H*e". She held a sign with the same message, while 21 Savage, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, held one which read, "I'm A H*e Too".

She shared a bunch of pictures of them looking loved-up on social media and called him "my protector", telling Us that, "He loves everything that I do."

Explaining her walk, she said: "I think as females, in general, we get treated unfairly. I’ve experienced it firsthand, I still do. But I’m willing to take the punches for women. I’m willing to be here in a superhero Captain Save A Hoe outfit to be controversial and bring awareness to really what’s going on."

Amber was previously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa from 2013 to 2016, with whom she shares four-year-old son Sebastian.