Blake Lively ditched her 'no nudity' rule for All I See Is You

Blake Lively broke her vow to never go naked on screen after reading the script for her new movie All I See Is You.

The 30-year-old actress, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, stars in the drama movie as Gina, a woman who regains her sight after losing it in an accident, though her husband James (Jason Clarke) struggles to adjust to her newfound independence.

Blake appears in almost every scene in the movie as her character grows in confidence and she even strips off for the first time in her career - something which she'd previously been against as she thought it detracted from the storyline.

“It’s the performance that I’m most proud of,” she told Vanity Fair, admitting she was close to never seeing the script as her team were confident that she wouldn't be interested because of the nude scenes, and writer and director Marc Forster wouldn't budge.

“I thought well, he’s not unmoving. Let me read it and if it’s great, then I’ll (talk) him out of it... I always find nudity distracting," she explained. "I’m very in love with my husband, but if there’s a pair of boobs out, I’m a human being! You’re like ‘boobs!’ It doesn’t mean I’m lusting for them, (but) when there’s naked boobies, you look at them."

Blake thoroughly prepared for her role by experimenting with blackout glasses and spending time with blind friends to find out more about the condition.

There was help on hand throughout production too, as a technician who aided the actress in wearing a variety of contact lenses, had gone through a similar experience herself and proved to be a great inspiration for Blake.

“I was really acting for her,” Blake explained. "(I would ask), 'Is this the accurate reaction? How do you feel?' If I would make her laugh, or if I would make her cry... Then I knew I was doing my job."

Blake's keenness to get involved meant she began working on the movie just four months after welcoming her and Ryan's second daughter, Ines, with the former Gossip Girl star describing it as "the most intense" film she's ever worked on.