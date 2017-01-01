M. Night Shyamalan starts filming Unbreakable sequel Glass

(Cover) - EN Movies - Director M. Night Shyamalan marked the start of the Glass shoot by sharing a picture of the clapperboard on social media on Monday (02Oct17).

The Sixth Sense filmmaker has reunited with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, the stars of his 2000 superhero flick Unbreakable, for a sequel, which also ties in with his 2016 horror movie Split, featuring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Filming kicked off on Monday, and to mark the occasion, Shyamalan shared a close-up picture of the film's electronic clapperboard and wrote in the caption, "Day 1: Seventeen years in the making. #Glass."

Taylor-Joy and new addition Sarah Paulson retweeted his message.

Shyamalan has been keeping film fans up to date with the production process, and revealed in September that there would be a week of rehearsals with the cast ahead of the shoot.

"#Glass starts shooting 1 week from Monday. @anyataylorjoy arrived for rehearsals @MsSarahPaulson, @SamuelLJackson, & Mr Willis flying in!" he wrote. "Feel nervous and excited. Want to make a small intricate film with a big idea at its center. #Glass."

The night before filming began, he wrote, "About to go to sleep before the first day of shooting #Glass. Thinking about the incredible week of rehearsals we had & hoping for the best."

In the film, Willis will reprise his character of David Dunn, a vigilante who has superhuman abilities. He will use his powers to hunt down McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID) and has 23 different personalities, including The Beast.

Jackson will again play the villainous Elijah Price, who holds secrets critical to both men, while Taylor-Joy will return as Casey, Crumb's only survivor. It is not known what role Paulson will play.

Unbreakable was released by Disney's Touchstone Pictures while Split was released by Universal. Executives of the two studios have made the rare decision to collaborate with each other on Glass - with Universal releasing the movie in the U.S. and Disney's Buena Vista International handling distribution overseas.