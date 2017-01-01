Cardiac arrest and respiratory failure led to Hugh Hefner's death

Hugh Hefner died after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, according to his death certificate.

The Playboy magazine founder passed away at the age of 91 last week (ends29Sep17), and according to TheBlast.com, a drug-resistant e. coli infection and septicaemia were also listed as contributing factors.

Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday (30Sep17) in a tomb next to the vault containing Playboy's first pin-up Marilyn Monroe's remains.

The news of Hefner's cause of death comes a day after the magazine publisher's widow Crystal Harris paid tribute to him in a heartfelt message, calling her late husband an "American hero".

"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," she told People magazine. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest (on) Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."

"He was an American hero," she continued. "A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him.

"He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner. I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."

Hefner and Crystal were married from 2012 until his death.