Naya Rivera seeks divorce dismissal

Actress Naya Rivera has had a change of heart about her marriage to Ryan Dorsey after seeking to dismiss her divorce petition.

The couple split in November, 2016 after two years as husband and wife, and in her court papers, Naya asked for primary physical custody of their now two-year-old son, Josey.

However, the former Glee star appears to have had second thoughts about making their break-up official and is requesting to have the divorce proceedings dismissed, according to TheBlast.com.

It's unclear if she is actually reconciling with Ryan, but Naya, 30, previously insisted the pair had become "very good at co-parenting".

"It's always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We're his parents," she explained to Momtastic earlier this year (17). "If everybody looks at it that way, it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what's best for Josey is really what it all boils down to."

The actors, who had previously dated at the start of their careers, wed in a secret ceremony in Mexico in July, 2014, just three months after she called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

In her 2016 memoir, Sorry, Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Naya revealed she had fallen pregnant with Ryan's child in late 2010, but only found out she was expecting after they had already split.

She kept the news to herself and opted to have an abortion, but when she finally opened up to 34-year-old Ryan about her tough decision, he was nothing but supportive.

Recalling the difficult conversation during an appearance on U.S. talk show The Real weeks before she filed for divorce, Naya shared, "He said, 'Uh you know, in the short time that we dated, I wish that I could have done something to make you feel like you could have trusted me with that information, because I would have loved to have been there with you', and I was like, 'God, that's amazing, thank you so much'."

"I think it was the kindest and best thing that any man could have ever said in that situation," she continued. "It just made me love him that much more, so I thank him for that."