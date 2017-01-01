George Foreman wants to box Steven Seagal in Las Vegas

Boxing legend George Foreman has publicly challenged Hollywood tough guy Steven Seagal to a bout in Las Vegas.

The former heavyweight champion, 68, put out the call to Seagal in a post on Twitter on Monday (02Oct17).

"I challenge you One on one," he captioned a photo of the actor. "I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas."

It's not clear what prompted Foreman to make the offer, but he later explained to a fan he thought Under Siege star Seagal would put up a good challenge as he's a martial artist who "really can fight".

"He is a true fight and big enough. To defend himself (sic)," Foreman added in another tweet, before insisting he only made the proposition in the name of sport.

"this is a sport no anger involve (sic)," he posted, making it clear it had nothing to do with Seagal's recent criticism of American footballers kneeling during the U.S. national anthem at National Football League games.

According to The Associated Press, Seagal has declined to comment on the proposition, but on Tuesday (03Oct17), Foreman declared, "It's on everyone!", after appearing to fall for a hoax Twitter account set up in the name of the veteran action man.

The person posing as Seagal had written, "Sign the contract and let's do it George !", a tweet Foreman reposted on his own profile page, apparently unaware it was from an impostor.

If the real Seagal does sign on, it won't be the first boxing/mixed martial arts fight to be staged in Sin City - Floyd Mayweather, Jr. came out of retirement to step into the ring with Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor in August (17). The boxing icon remained undefeated after delivering a technical knock out in the 10th round.