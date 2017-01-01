Bruce Willis creates 'man den' to escape from his kids

Bruce Willis has created a personal sanctuary in his home office to escape his two young children.

The Expendables star shares daughters Mabel, five, and Evelyn, three, with his model wife Emma Heming, and the 62-year-old reveals he needs ample time in his "Zen zone" at the family home in Bedford Hills, New York to handle their exuberant children.

“(Zen) with two kids? Not many places to find peace, but my office works,” the actor told director M. Night Shyamalan, who interviewed the couple for the November (17) issue of Elle Decor. “I’ve made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it.”

In the sweet chat, Emma also made a shocking revelation about her hot shot action movie hero husband - he likes to clean the house.

"Bruce is very domesticated," she shared. "His mother taught him well! He really is great at housekeeping. I mean, granted, we have a housekeeper, Lety, who has been with Bruce for more than 30 years - she is family to us and has helped me so much with our girls; she’s also a big part of Bruce’s older girls’ lives. But he’s very proactive!

"She’s probably stuck around as long as she has because Bruce really helps keep everything in tip-top condition, which makes her life easier."

Bruce also shares grown-up daughters Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23, with his actress ex-wife Demi Moore, who raised the sibling trio in Los Angeles, but when it comes to raising Mabel and Evelyn, Emma and Bruce thought it best to escape Hollywood in favour of living in the New York suburbs.

"We are both East Coast people," Emma said. "Bruce is from New Jersey (and) I’ve worked as a model in New York since 1999. We knew New York was where we would end up and ultimately want to raise our kids."

"I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi," she added, "and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A. It’s not bad in New York, and it’s zero up where we live, so that played a big part in our decision-making too."