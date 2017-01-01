Matthew McConaughey connects with late father's spirit through charity work

Actor Matthew McConaughey has kept the spirit of his late father Jim alive by naming his charity foundation in his dad's honour.

The Dark Tower star created his just keep livin' organisation with wife Camila Alves to improve the lives of underprivileged teenagers through wellness programmes, and the 47-year-old smiles every time he helps a kid out, because he feels his happy dad's presence in every act of giving.

“just keep livin’ is something that came to me a few days after my father passed away in (1992),” Matthew explains to Entertainment Tonight. “In trying to cope with him physically no longer being here, I firmly believe that I can still have a relationship with him spiritually, if I just kept his spirit alive (through the charity).”

Matthew has partnered up with bosses at technology giant Samsung to help even more people as the company promotes its new Frame TV, which combines design with the latest digital advancement by transforming screens into artwork when the apparatus isn't being used.

Having worked with the digital firm since 2010 on charity projects through just keep livin', Matthew stresses it's more important than ever to invest money into philanthropic foundations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the city of Houston in the star's native Texas, and other storms and horrific events that have swept the U.S. in recent months.

"With what time Camila and I had, we hosted a few events (with Samsung through just keep livin')," the star shared. "One was for Rebuild Texas that aired (on TV) everywhere. You can sponsor a family that they (Rebuild Texas officials) rescued and is out of their home (sic)... up to a year. One hundred dollars a family member for one month.

“Just keep giving," he implored, "just keep living and just get a Texas flag on it, because, as we all know, this will be back page news in the next month.”