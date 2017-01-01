Pirates of the Caribbean director in talks for Maleficent sequel

The filmmaker is in talks to take charge of the follow-up to Disney's 2014 hit, according to Deadline.

The filmmaker is in talks to take charge of the follow-up to Disney's 2014 hit, according to Deadline.

Jolie recently confirmed she would be reprising her character from the Sleeping Beauty origin story.

Maleficent 2 is expected to start shooting in early 2018.

The original film broke records in its opening weekend and went onto to make over $758 million (GBP572 million) worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ronning revamped Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise earlier this year (17), when Dead Men Tell No Tales became a huge success at cinemas, hauling in over $794 million (GBP599.5 million) at the global box office.

He is also attached to direct the movie adaptation of Michael Crichton's Micro and he is expected to take charge of the next Pirates film for Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Maleficent 2 will mark Jolie's return to acting after time spent behind the camera. Her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, a film about the horrors of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime, was released in September (17) and the drama has now become the Cambodian submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar at the forthcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

Announcing her plans to get back in front of the camera recently, the 42-year-old, who split from husband Brad Pitt last year (Sep16), told Deadline, "I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it’s time... We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel."

