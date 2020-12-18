Kate Winslet reuniting with James Cameron for Avatar sequels

(Cover) - EN Movies - Kate Winslet and her Titanic director James Cameron are reteaming for the Avatar sequels.

The British actress and Leonardo DiCaprio fronted Cameron's 1997 drama film about the real-life vessel that sank in 1912, with the movie winning Best Director and Best Picture at the 1998 Academy Awards.

Now, Winslet and Cameron are set to reunite, as the star has signed on to play a character called Ronal in the follow-up films to Cameron's hit 2009 sci-fi adventure Avatar.

Announcing the casting news on Tuesday (03Oct17), Cameron told Deadline, "Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can't wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life."

Production on the back-to-back Avatar sequels began in California last month (Sep17) and the first film is set to be released on 18 December 2020.

Original castmembers Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are all returning to the franchise, though Weaver has kept people guessing as to who she will play in the film, after previously confirming she wouldn't reprise her character of Dr. Grace Augustine, who died in the first film.

And even though Stephen Lang's character Colonel Quaritch was shot in the original instalment, he will also be returning in the next episodes, Cameron confirmed in August.

"The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it's pretty much the same characters," the director told Empire. "There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I'm taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey.

"But it's not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There's not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf**ker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better."