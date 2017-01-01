Ryan Gosling's youngest daughter witnessed a car crash on first trip to New York

Ryan Gosling was forced to cover his youngest daughter’s eyes when she witnessed a car crash on her first-ever trip to New York.

The 36-year-old actor has little girls Esmeralda, three, and Amada, born in April last year (16), with girlfriend Eva Mendes.

Ryan recently stopped by the Big Apple for an appearance on Saturday Night Live and brought his family along with him, but it didn’t prove to be the enchanting trip he’d hoped it would be for his second born.

“My youngest daughter is a year and a half and it was her first time in New York and I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York!’ and two cars went, ‘SMASH,’” he recalled on Tuesday night’s (03Oct17) Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And smoke started pouring out of the cars and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window.”

Ryan’s appearance on the sketch show last weekend went down a storm with viewers, notably because he struggled to contain his laughter during filming. One story was called Henrietta and the Fugitive, in which he falls in love with a hen, played by SNL regular Aidy Bryant.

When chat show host Jimmy brought up Ryan’s constant giggling, the actor quipped, “I have this weird disorder where when I find something funny I laugh. I’m working on it... In one sketch I’m in a deeply involved relationship with a chicken, so, you give that a shot.”

Things took a more serious turn during Ryan’s appearance on the programme when he and Jimmy discussed the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, which saw almost 60 people killed and over 500 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival injured. Ryan shared his appreciation for Las Vegas-born Jimmy’s heartfelt monologue during the opening of his Monday night show and noted it’s a “sad and strange time” in the world right now, especially his schedule right now is full of promotional duties for new movie Blade Runner 2049.

“There’s so many people suffering right now and all the victims of all these hurricanes and obviously this shooting and the earthquakes... Yes, it’s strange to be out and talking about a film,” he sighed.