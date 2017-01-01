Kellan Lutz confirms engagement to Brittany Gonzales

Twilight star Kellan Lutz has confirmed his engagement to TV host Brittany Gonzales.

The actor and Brittany were reportedly overheard discussing plans for their upcoming nuptials in New York City last month (Sep17), and according to Us Weekly magazine, Brittany was also spotted wearing an engagement ring.

Kellan did not comment on the rumours at the time, but during a recent appearance on comedian Steve Harvey's talk show, the host referred to Brittany as Lutz's fiancee and the actor responded, "Yep, (she's the) light of my life. "

He then spoke about Brittany's time working on Harvey's other TV show Family Feud.

"She couldn't be here today, but she wanted to come and give you guys the biggest hugs," he said. "She had the best time on the show."

Kellan and Brittany have been private about their relationship, but last year (16) the actor gushed about her on Instagram.

"2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with," he wrote alongside a picture of their hands interlocked. "The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me..."

He added: "Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways..."

Kellan previously dated actress AnnaLynne McCord and split from on/off girlfriend Sharni Vinson in 2013. He was also linked to Miley Cyrus and Playboy Playmate Brittny Ward.