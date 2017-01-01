David Harewood: 'It's time for a black James Bond'

(Cover) - EN Movies - Former Homeland star David Harewood has urged James Bond bosses to think long and hard about a black 007.

The Brit insists fans would love to see a black Bond - and he'd be really interested in the role if it was offered to him.

"I would love to see it, the audience would love to see it - and I am available," he cheekily tells Press Association.

His comments come less than two months after Daniel Craig announced he would be returning to the Bond franchise for at least one more film, despite telling journalists he was done with the character as he promoted the last 007 blockbuster, Spectre.

But Harewood is still hoping that Bond bosses will consider offering up the role to an actor of colour, because the move could open so many doors for minority stars struggling to land big British film and TV roles.

"There are less leading roles for us - and leading roles particularly for black women," David adds. "I am fortunate enough to work a lot in America and, you know, the series there are very, very diverse.

"Some people would say that is a fault, but there is nearly always an Asian person, there is nearly always a black person, there is nearly always a black female - I think two or three shows are being led by black females this year."

"That is not really happening over here (in Britain)," he adds, "so we still have a struggle here to get women of colour on screen and leading shows. So there’s still battles to be fought, there’s still hurdles to get over."

The 51-year-old won't be the top name in consideration for Bond if producers decide to try a black 007 - Idris Elba has already emerged as a one of the fan favourites to replace Craig as the superspy.