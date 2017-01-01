Fast & the Furious 9 put back a year

(Cover) - EN Movies - Fans of the Fast & The Furious franchise will have to wait another year for the next movie in the speedy series.

Fast & the Furious 9 was scheduled to hit cinemas in April, 2019, but executives at Universal have just announced the film will be released in 2020.

No reason has been given for the delay, but it comes as series regular Michelle Rodriguez battles with producers for better female roles in the next movie, and amid ongoing reports of cast tensions after Dwayne Johnson appeared to publicly attack co-star Vin Diesel in a series of social media rants about his co-stars' behaviour on set.

Diesel and Johnson are expected to be back for the ninth film, but Rodriguez recently insisted she would walk away from the franchise if writers didn't come up with better storylines for the female characters.

Michelle has told movie bosses she wants more scenes, in which she actually talks to her female castmates.

"I'd like to see them (women in the film) talk to each other for a change," she told TMZ. "I could count with (the fingers on) one hand how many times I've talked with the female actresses in the franchise and I think that's kind of sad.

"My path is about female empowerment and if I'm feeling a bit stagnant in that area then I'm gonna have to move on. Evolve or die, baby."

Co-star Jordana Brewster recently weighed in, admitting she would hate to see Rodriguez walk away from the final two films.

"I'm all for girl power," she told Us Weekly. "I think that it would be wonderful for the girls to have stronger storylines, and I hope she (Rodriguez) never leaves, because she is such an integral part (of the film franchise). She's so amazing and I love working with her, so I think it will all work out in the end."