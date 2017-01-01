Kim Kardashian freaks out over unflattering bikini snaps in reality show teaser

Kim Kardashian is seen losing it when confronted with unflattering bikini pictures of herself on vacation in a preview clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old reality star is known for her curvaceous figure and famously large derriere. Images released from her Mexican vacation showed the mother-of-two looking worlds away from her usual picture-perfect appearance, and Kim is seen freaking out when she was shown the snaps by her assistant Stephanie Sheppard.

"Like, I don't get it!" Kim screeched. "Like, I literally don't look like this!"

Adding to Stephanie that she’s “already having this anxiety attack” due to the heightened security around her after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October 2016, Kim added: “I'm already just on high alert, and now paparazzi's found us. I'm doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible and then you take pictures.

“And if they're not perfect, people just body shame and criticise you. For people just to think that's OK is so frustrating.”

Kim is then seen grabbing her phone and heading back into the holiday villa in a bid to detract from the situation.

"I need to untag myself in everything," she said, angrily. "I'm literally going to go back inside and just start untagging."

Kim’s actions didn’t help in the immediate aftermath of the photographs’ publication. Assuming the reality star had been airbrushing her bikini snaps up until now, many fans decided to show their annoyance by unfollowing her on social media. As a result, Kim lost 100,000 followers on the social media site in the wake of the unflattering pictures.

Speaking about the pictures during an appearance on U.S. TV chat show The View in June (17), Kim explained: "'I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them. I mean, I definitely was not in my best shape - I hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks. I had two surgeries on my uterus.

"I was already not feeling like myself. And then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse, and then those were going around. I was like, 'Okay. I’m gonna get it together.'"