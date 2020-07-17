Bob's Burgers to be made into an 'epic adventure' movie

(Cover) - EN Movies - Award-winning TV show Bob’s Burgers is to be turned into a movie.

The comedy series first aired on Fox in 2011 and has since won two Outstanding Animated Program Primetime Emmy Awards, the second of which came last month (Sep17).

Fresh off its latest accolade, creator Loren Bouchard has announced his show is to be given the big screen treatment featuring the whole Bleacher family; Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), his wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) Louise (Kristen Schaal).

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” he said in a statement, naming 17 July 2020 as the release date. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colours and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

He also revealed on Twitter that the project is to be a musical.

Stacey Snider, CEO and chairman of Twentieth Century Fox Film, explained a Bob’s Burgers film fits “perfectly” within the company’s initiative to offer more animation efforts and thanked Fox Television Group chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden for trusting the film giant with the “beloved” series, which is produced by King of the Hill's Jim Dauterive.

In return, Newman and Walden gushed, “What a year for Bob’s Burgers! First, the Emmy Award for Best Animated Series and now, an amazing opportunity for the gifted Loren Bouchard to take the Belcher family to movies.

"Loren, Jim and their talented team continue to knock it out of the park week after week, and seven years in, the show is still growing. Working with Stacey and everyone at the feature studio, we know this important property is in the best possible hands.”