Katy Perry can't stop snacking while filming American Idol auditions

Katy Perry is struggling to keep her hunger at bay while filming the American Idol auditions, and has to rely on regular snacks to keep her stomach sated.

The Swish Swish singer is just one of the famous faces on the panel of the U.S. TV talent show, which is returning to the small screen next year (18) on network ABC after being dropped by Fox in 2016.

Katy and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan started seeing the first hopefuls auditioning for the show earlier this week (ends08Oct17), but the long days of shooting are taking its toll on the 32-year-old.

At a press event for Idol on Wednesday, the Firework songstress admitted she can't help snacking while listening to contestants vying to get through to the next stage of the competition.

"I'm not afraid to eat on camera," Katy laughed. "I love it. I'm just, like, popping in a little Oreo (biscuit) in my mouth."

And Katy's hunger pangs haven't gone unnoticed by her fellow judges.

"While we're judging, it's like there's a little mouse up there," Luke teased, "Katy's the little mouse," while Lionel added, "I was not going to say anything, but she brought it up!"

Despite the trio only having shot a few days of auditions, Katy remains confident that the show will unearth some talented singers.

During an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, she insisted: "I think there is still talent out there to be discovered. I mean, we live in the age of the Internet. The music industry is constantly changing, it's in flux right now. I think there are still stars, and diamonds in the rough.

"I think the great American dream, we can revive that in a way and show people that if they have the talent, if they work really hard and if we can give them that lucky star and the combination of those three things maybe we can give them kind of like a little platform to just shine... we're here to really make dreams come true and to hopefully find that American Idol."