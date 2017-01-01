Kate Winslet: 'Idris Elba has a thing for feet'

Kate Winslet had to keep her socks on filming a sex scene for new movie The Mountain Between Us because co-star Idris Elba has "a thing" for feet.

The British stars play strangers who must help each other fight for survival when their plane crashes in the mountains, and during their tough journey across the wilderness, they develop a romance.

Kate and Idris had to completely strip off for the sex scene, but the Thor actor requested that she kept her socks on as he finds feet a turn-on.

"We got naked but Idris asked me to keep my socks on - I thought he didn't like feet but, it is the opposite, Idris loves feet!" she revealed on The Graham Norton Show, and Idris added, "I've just got a bit of a thing."

The Titanic star also admitted that she had to take charge of the intimate scene because she was much more experienced with them than Idris and the director Hany Abu-Assad.

"I had to get quite bossy. I've done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor Hany was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, 'We are never going to get this done,'" she explained. "Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'Okay boys, this is what we are going to do...' and we just got on with it."

Idris, 45, was nervous because he hasn't much opportunity to play the romantic lead in movies so he "hasn't had the chance" to have many love scenes.

Before Kate filmed their survival thriller, she was working on Woody Allen's next drama Wonder Wheel alongside Justin Timberlake. They shared a small trailer which only had a thin partition separating them, something which provided her with fond memories.

"I tried to practice the art of not hearing but I could hear everything including him weeing in the morning so I would be like, 'Morning Justin Timberlake!' He would shout hello and then start singing and I thought, 'I really do quite like my life!'" she joked.