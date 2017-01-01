Jared Leto reflects on 'horrific' Vegas shooting

Jared Leto was really shaken up by the Las Vegas festival massacre on Sunday (01Oct17), because his band Thirty Seconds to Mars had performed in the city a week before.

The actor sat down for an interview with TV host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday (05Oct17) and reacted to the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, claiming the lives of 59 country music fans and injuring more than 500 more.

Leto and his bandmates took the stage for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas, the weekend before the tragedy, and he's struggling with the horror.

"It's horrific, it's heartbreaking, but I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world, nothing can defeat the human spirit," Leto said. "We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams and to keep moving forward."

Leto and his bandmates also performed at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris days before the venue was overtaken by terrorists during an Eagles of Death Metal gig in November, 2015.

"We played a show just months before the attacks in Paris," the Oscar winner said. "Our tour manager, our former sound engineer, our merch (merchandise) representative on the tour, they were all in that building on that day.

"It's just heartbreaking and senseless, and I hope that if there's anything that comes from this it's that we all get a little closer, that we all listen a little bit more and have a greater sense of understanding and empathy and kindness with each other."

Leto initially addressed the shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history, by retweeting a message from the band's account on the social media site.

The post read, "Our hearts are with you, Las Vegas."