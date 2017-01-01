George Clooney to receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

(Cover) - EN Movies - George Clooney is set to receive the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award next year (17).

The Gravity star will be feted for his career during a gala tribute on 7 June (18) in Los Angeles, California.

"George Clooney is America's leading man," Sir Howard Stringer, chairman of the AFI Board of Trustees, says. "Director, producer, writer and actor - a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art's impact echoes beyond the screen. AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement Award."

Past recipients of the accolade include include Kirk Douglas, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and Meryl Streep.

It has been a good year for Clooney, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal in June (17). Last month (Sep17), George opened up about how happy he was in his career and personal life.

"Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That's how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels."

And he spoke about where his interests now lie in film, revealing he is happy to stick to directing until better acting scripts come along.

"I'm in an interesting place in my life," he told USA Today. "I'm acting almost never - for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough).

"If somebody showed up with (a script like 1982 Paul Newman movie) The Verdict, I'd jump but it's not all that often you get Michael Clayton kind of scripts. And if you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."