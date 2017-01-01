Evan Handler wades into Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City feud

Sex and the City star Evan Handler is the latest to wade into the feud between Kim Cattrall and her former co-stars.

The row began when Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that plans for a third movie sequel were "over", prompting rumours that Kim's demands were responsible for the end of the franchise. Kim then hit back, insisting that she had long left the TV and film franchise behind, and further opened up about not reprising her role as PR maven Samantha Jones during an interview with Piers Morgan for his show Life Stories. In the pre-taped chat, Kim labelled her castmates "toxic", leading to Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the TV show and movies, hitting out on Twitter.

Now Evan, who starred as Kristin Davis's character Charlotte's husband Harry in the show, has had his say on the feud, taking to Facebook to reveal he had been told about plans for a third movie "two or three months ago".

"I'd assumed that this, like everything surrounding Sex and the City, was something I wasn't supposed to talk about. But now it seems that others are. So, yes… I was suddenly contacted, just two or three months ago, and told that a third movie was definitely happening. I was astonished, but delighted. Then, less than three weeks later, that 'they are pulling the plug,' and it was not to be," he wrote.

Continuing his rant, Evan slammed host Piers for spreading "lies and falsehoods" through the interview.

"Suddenly the story seems to be everywhere. You can reach your own conclusions. But I will say this: Piers Morgan is a nasty, Trump-supporting, fake-news-distributing purveyor of lies and falsehoods that I argued openly with about far more serious matters months before his recent interview pushed this story into view. So, I'd be cautious about buying into whatever's being sold on his show," he concluded.